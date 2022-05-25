Watch: Bihar girl walks to school on one leg, netizens hail her courage

Screengrab from a video tweeted by a user on Twitter

A 10-year-old from the Jamui district of Bihar has won the hearts of people online with a video wherein she is seen hopping to school on one leg.

Two years ago, Seema's leg had to be amputated following a road accident. However, this has not deterred her spirit and love for studying as she goes to school, which is a kilometre from her house, every day.

A video of Seema going to school on one leg has been shared by several multiple social media users. Subsequently, the inspirational clip has caught the attention of officials and other notable names on social media.

Watch the video here:

जमुई में एक पैर से 1KM का सफर तय कर स्कूल जाती है बिहार की ये बेटी

एक हादसे में मासूम का काटना पड़ा था पैर, हौसला देख करेंगे सलाम



दूसरी तरफ शर्म भी आती है हमारे नेताओं की राजनीतिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं पर की मूलभूत सुविधाओं से भी वंचित रहना पड़ता है आम जनता को pic.twitter.com/aiFAG00QYs — रजनीश हिन्दुस्तानी (@RDravvya) May 25, 2022

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has stepped forward to help Seema. Retweeting a video of the little one, Sonu Sood wrote in Hindi, “Now she will go to school by jumping on not one but both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet.”

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Jamui, Superintendent of Police and other officials reached Seema's house on Wednesday and presented her with a tricycle.

