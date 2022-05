Bihar: Two die after consuming spurious liquor in Aurangabad

Two persons died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Madanpur area in Aurangabad district on May 24. sSpeaking on the issue, Aurangabad DM Saurabh Jorwal said, “70 people have been arrested. 10 teams are working on it. Information received that liquor was brought from Jharkhand. Further investigation is underway.”