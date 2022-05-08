Watch: 'Baby Dinosaurs' running on the beach leaves netizens in shock

Photo: Screen grab

A video that purports to show a bunch of "baby dinosaurs" running on a beach is gaining traction on social media. Buitengebieden published this video on Twitter. The animals in the video resemble immature sauropod dinosaurs sprinting for the water. Several Twitter users have been left baffled by the short video.

The video which was uploaded on Twitter has a caption, “This took me a few seconds.“ to which, a user commented on the post, "That is so good. Lol. Took me a few too.”

This took me a few seconds.. pic.twitter.com/dPpTAUeIZ8 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 4, 2022

However, some immediately recognized it was not a group of dinosaurs. 'Coatis', commonly known as coatimundis, are members of the Procyonidae family and are featured in the video. They are nocturnal animals that are endemic to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southern United States.

On Twitter, the video has received over 47,000 likes and 9.8 million views.

“I showed this to my 9-year-old son and it took him a few seconds to figure out what's going on. Took me a million years that's the effect of watching Jurassic movies all your life,” a Twitter user commented.

From head to tail tip, adult coatis may measure up to 69 cm (27 in) in length, which can be as long as their body. They are about the size of a big house cat, standing at a shoulder height of 30 cm (12 inches) and weighing between 2 and 8 kg.