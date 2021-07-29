Watch: 3,000 blackbucks cross a road in Gujarat, check out PM Modi's reaction

The Department of Information, Government of Gujarat tweeted a stunning video of a large herd of over 3,000 blackbucks majestically prancing across a road from one path of green to another. The footage is from the Velavadar Blackbuck National Park in the state’s Bhavnagar district.

Viewed over 775,000 times, the spectacular video also won admiration from the highest office in the country. Retweeting the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi captioned it: “Excellent!”

The video shows a seemingly unending train blackbucks jumping across the tarmac - a spectacular video postcard. Have a look:

Also known as Indian antelopes, blackbucks are protected under the Wildlife Act since 1972 aided by a hunting ban. Blackbuck populations were found far and wide across the Indian subcontinent. But incessant hunting, habitat loss and degradation has turned them into an endangered species.

Established in 1976, the Blackbuck national park is spread across a 34 square km area and lies along the Gulf od Khambhat and is around 42 kms from Bhavnagar.

Apart from the Indian antelope, the national park also conserves wolves and lesser floricans (a type of terrestrial bird). Also visible in the national park are hyenas, foxes, jackals, jungle cats, sandgrouse larks and eagles.