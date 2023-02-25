Viral: YouTuber Armaan Malik shares gym video with new woman, netizens ask 'ye teesri wali hai kya'

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has been making headlines since announcing the pregnancy of both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Armaan has a massive fan following of about 1.5 million on his social media handles as a content creator, and his stardom is going up. Once again, the YouTuber drew everyone's attention when he dropped some new gym clips with a woman, leaving fans wondering if he was dating her. In the new videos, the YouTuber can be seen instructing some fitness related exercises to namely Megha Devrani. Check the videos here:

Earlier also, Armaan managed to grab the attention of netizens due to his latest viral video in which he can be seen slapping his two pregnant wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Watch it here:

Payal and Kritika are seen arguing before the baby shower ceremony in one of the videos. After the two pregnant ladies collided so violently, Armaan Malik became enraged. Armaan raised his hand on both of his wives as the situation deteriorated. The video of Armaan Malik and his wives is going viral on social media right now, but the reality is quite different. At the end of the video, the YouTuber's family informs the audience that it was all a joke.

Armaan recently hosted a glamorous baby shower for his pregnant wives, Kritika and Payal Malik. The family has been celebrating and showering love on the pregnant ladies. Armaan did, in fact, throw a lavish three-day godh bharai party for his wives. Kritika and Payal's grand baby shower looks, on the other hand, were winning hearts. The ladies dressed up in Kiara Advani's wedding gown for their baby shower.

Here are some lovely glimpses from the baby shower ceremony:

Who is Armaan Malik?

Hyderabad-based YouTuber with a massive social media following regularly uploads videos and photos to keep his fans updated and entertained. He married Payal in 2011, and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. Later that year, Armaan married Kritika, his first wife's best friend.