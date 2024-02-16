Twitter
Viral video: Zookeeper dares to sit amongst boxful of massive pythons, internet is shocked

Zookeeper Jay Brewer of the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, has stunned social media with his latest Instagram post, showcasing his fearless interaction with massive pythons.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:07 AM IST

Edited by

Zookeeper Jay Brewer, renowned for his fearless interactions with reptiles, has once again captivated social media with his latest Instagram post. Associated with the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California, Brewer's recent video showcases his remarkable bond with a group of colossal pythons, leaving viewers both awestruck and amazed.

In the video, Brewer appears serene, seated within a rectangular enclosure surrounded by pythons of varying sizes and hues. With a passion for reptiles that he often describes as "living the dream," Brewer offers intriguing insights into these creatures, underscoring the connection he's cultivated with them since their hatchling days.

As Brewer shares his observations, a striking yellow python stealthily glides behind him, enough to send a shiver down one's spine. Highlighting the sheer mass of the pythons, Brewer provides viewers with a glimpse of the physical strength required to handle such formidable reptiles.

Accompanying the video is a caption brimming with Brewer's enthusiasm: "Thought I would bring out my biggest snakes for y’all on this amazing day. Raised all these snakes from little babies and now look at them geez."

The video has swiftly amassed over 785k views, sparking a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Viewers couldn't contain their astonishment at the sight of the immense reptiles.

"This is unbelievable," exclaimed one user.

Another, evidently concerned for Brewer's safety, cautioned, "Don't do it again."

Meanwhile, a third admirer commended Brewer's courage, stating, "OMG, you are very brave."

