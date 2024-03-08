Viral video: X user accuses Elvish Yadav of threatening to kill him for Munawar Faruqui

In a recent development, popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, finds himself amid controversy once again. This time, fellow content creator and YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern, has levelled serious accusations against Yadav, alleging assault and threats.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sagar Thakur shared a video depicting a visibly swollen lip, claiming that he was attacked by Elvish Yadav and his associates in Gurugram. Thakur detailed the incident, stating, "He threatened to kill me... I was alone but Elvish brought many men with him." Despite being outnumbered, Thakur asserted that he and his friends retaliated against the alleged assault.



The altercation stemmed from a video created by Maxtern, wherein he sarcastically mocked Elvish Yadav's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Thakur indirectly criticized Yadav for associating with Faruqui, who had previously faced backlash for jokes concerning religious figures in his stand-up routine.

This latest controversy adds to the series of troubles surrounding Elvish Yadav. Notably, late last year, an FIR was filed against him in connection with a rave party where snakes and venom were reportedly discovered. Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Although Yadav was briefly detained at a checkpost in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, he was later released.

During questioning, Elvish Yadav implicated singer Fazilpuria, alleging that the snakes for the alleged rave party were provided by him. A video showing Yadav handling snakes further fueled speculation, although Fazilpuria clarified that it was from one of his music video shoots.

In response to the accusations, Elvish Yadav released a video statement refuting all allegations as baseless and unsupported by evidence. He also threatened legal action against Maneka Gandhi for defamation.

As of now, Elvish Yadav has not responded to the recent allegations made by Maxtern. The situation remains tense as both parties await further developments.