Viral video: X user accuses Elvish Yadav of threatening to kill him for Munawar Faruqui

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha polls 2024, Rahul Gandhi to contest from...

Exploring the life and legacy of Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj

Big setback for Congress before Lok Sabha polls 2024 as IT tribunal dismisses plea to...

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Mahashivratri, impressed fans say 'Rs 2000 crore on the way'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

Exploring the life and legacy of Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Mahashivratri, impressed fans say 'Rs 2000 crore on the way'

Super expensive diamond jewelleries of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani

Weight loss tips for women in their 40s

Indian temples known for exorcism rituals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Watch: Elvish Yadav brutally assaults Gurugram-based influencer Maxtern in viral video, netizens call for his arrest

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra's co-star whose 30-40 films were shelved, was labelled 'jinx', quit acting, is now...

Kalki 2898 AD: Makers introduce Prabhas as Bhairava on Mahashivratri, impressed fans say 'Rs 2000 crore on the way'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: X user accuses Elvish Yadav of threatening to kill him for Munawar Faruqui

Thakur indirectly criticized Yadav for associating with Faruqui, who had previously faced backlash for jokes concerning religious figures in his stand-up routine.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a recent development, popular YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, finds himself amid controversy once again. This time, fellow content creator and YouTuber Sagar Thakur, known as Maxtern, has levelled serious accusations against Yadav, alleging assault and threats.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sagar Thakur shared a video depicting a visibly swollen lip, claiming that he was attacked by Elvish Yadav and his associates in Gurugram. Thakur detailed the incident, stating, "He threatened to kill me... I was alone but Elvish brought many men with him." Despite being outnumbered, Thakur asserted that he and his friends retaliated against the alleged assault.

 

 

The altercation stemmed from a video created by Maxtern, wherein he sarcastically mocked Elvish Yadav's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui. Thakur indirectly criticized Yadav for associating with Faruqui, who had previously faced backlash for jokes concerning religious figures in his stand-up routine.

This latest controversy adds to the series of troubles surrounding Elvish Yadav. Notably, late last year, an FIR was filed against him in connection with a rave party where snakes and venom were reportedly discovered. Animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Yadav of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Although Yadav was briefly detained at a checkpost in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, he was later released.

During questioning, Elvish Yadav implicated singer Fazilpuria, alleging that the snakes for the alleged rave party were provided by him. A video showing Yadav handling snakes further fueled speculation, although Fazilpuria clarified that it was from one of his music video shoots.

In response to the accusations, Elvish Yadav released a video statement refuting all allegations as baseless and unsupported by evidence. He also threatened legal action against Maneka Gandhi for defamation.

As of now, Elvish Yadav has not responded to the recent allegations made by Maxtern. The situation remains tense as both parties await further developments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lootere trailer: Hansal Mehta brings nail-biting rescue saga set in the high seas of Somalia

Animal writer Sourabh Gupta reacts to controversies, Ranbir Kapoor's 'pad change' dialogue: 'Cinema mein mardon ko..'

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Madras HC dismisses petition against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatana' remarks

Did Radhika Merchant copy her 'soulful' pre-wedding speech from this film? Netizens show 'evidence'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement