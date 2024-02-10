Viral video: Women exchange blows with shoes on Bengaluru bus, internet reacts

A video capturing a chaotic altercation between two women passengers on a BMTC bus in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.

A BMTC bus in Bengaluru turned into a battleground when two women passengers engaged in a heated altercation, with the incident captured in a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday, February 8.

Women slipper each other on bus in Bengaluru!



A verbal argument between two women passengers on a moving BMTC bus, over sliding the window glass, took a serious turn when they started hitting each other with shoes.



(Source: Fwd) pic.twitter.com/ZnLPBReYQZ — Rakesh Prakash (@rakeshprakash1) February 8, 2024

The video, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), depicts a shocking scene as the two women commuters, whose identities remain unknown, got into a physical brawl while other passengers looked on as silent spectators.

The dispute reportedly began over the sliding of the window glass on the BMTC bus and quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. The women, visibly agitated, resorted to hitting each other and even pulled off their shoes to intensify the altercation. The viral footage captures the surreal moment as the two women argue and exchange blows using their footwear, leaving fellow passengers in disbelief.

It was the bus conductor who finally intervened, managing to separate the brawling women and restore order to the chaotic scene.

The video has garnered a range of responses from netizens, with many taking a humorous approach. One X user criticized the women, stating, "These ladies forgot they were in public transport and caused disturbance to others, behaving inappropriately. Shame on them." Another user humorously commented, "Didn't know WWE is telecasted live for free in BMTC buses." A third person reminisced, "Once upon a time, BMTC travel used to be so peaceful. Now people are fighting over window sliding and hitting each other with their chappals!"

Amidst the jesting comments, a user in the comments section of the post highlighted the daily challenges humans face, questioning the need to add more conflicts, stating, "On a day-to-day basis, humans encounter hundreds of issues and bear the burden of numerous challenges; why add more."

The incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected turns daily commutes can take and the importance of maintaining composure even in tense situations.