Viral

Viral video: Woman dances to Shakira's Waka Waka inside crowded train, internet says 'please stop'

The escalating trend of public dancing, notably within train compartments, has ignited controversy as a video of a young woman dancing to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' in a crowded train goes viral

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

In recent times, there has been a noticeable surge in the trend of people dancing within metro trains, railway platforms, and various other public spaces. Despite facing criticism online and repeated warnings from authorities, content creators appear undeterred. A recent video has emerged on the internet, showcasing a young woman enthusiastically dancing to Shakira's iconic track 'Waka Waka' inside a packed train carriage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shreya Roy (@shreya_roy_89)

Identified as Shreya Roy, a content creator boasting over 205k followers, she is depicted in the video clad in a revealing outfit, exuding confidence as she moves to the rhythm of the music.

Since its upload, the video has garnered over 45,000 likes, prompting a flurry of reactions from internet users. Comments flooded the section, reflecting a spectrum of opinions. While some lauded Roy's boldness, others raised concerns about the appropriateness of the location chosen for filming, labeling such actions as a "nuisance" and urging Indian Railways to intervene.

Instagram users voiced their opinions on the dance video, with one user suggesting, "Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. What is wrong with people nowadays?" Another shared, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should," echoing a sentiment of restraint. A third commenter urged, "Stop the trend," while another bluntly stated, "This is so cringe." A fifth user advocated for stricter measures, asserting, "People should be banned from making reels in public transportation."

