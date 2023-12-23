Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Woman dances to Kinni Kinni in crowded metro, internet is not impressed

Kolkata woman, Saheli Rudra, faces backlash for posting a viral Instagram video of herself dancing energetically to a Punjabi track on a crowded local train.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

article-main
In a trend that has seen content creators vie for attention online through public transport dance videos, a recent Instagram post by Saheli Rudra from Kolkata has sparked controversy. The video, featuring Rudra dancing energetically to Diljit Dosanjh's "Kinni Kinni" on a packed local train, has drawn disapproval from netizens.

Rudra shared the video on her Instagram account (@sahelirudra) just a few days ago, showcasing her dance moves amidst the hustle and bustle of a crowded train. While some passengers appear unfazed and continue with their commute, others can be seen reacting awkwardly to the impromptu performance.

The video quickly went viral, but the response from netizens has been far from positive. Social media users took to the comments section to express their displeasure:

One Instagram user straightforwardly commented, “Dislike button.” Another user voiced their concern, stating, “Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. what is wrong with people nowadays?” A third commenter expressed a more serious view, suggesting, “This should amount to mental harassment.” Meanwhile, a fourth user pointed out the impact on an unsuspecting individual in the background, stating, “The man behind is traumatized for life.”

The incident has ignited a debate about appropriate behavior in public spaces and the impact of social media on personal boundaries. As the video continues to circulate, opinions remain divided, with some defending the right to self-expression and others condemning what they perceive as a lack of respect for the shared space on public transportation.

 

