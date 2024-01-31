Viral video: Woman dances to Haryanvi song at railway platform, here’s what happened next

The internet is abuzz with a rising trend of spontaneous dance performances in unexpected public spaces, such as metro trains and railway platforms.

In recent times, an unusual trend has seen a surge in popularity, with individuals showcasing their dance moves in unconventional locations such as metro trains, railway platforms, and other public spaces. While some find these impromptu performances entertaining, they have also raised concerns about potential risks and public annoyance.

A video circulating on the internet exemplifies this growing trend, featuring a woman dancing energetically to the beats of a Haryanvi song titled "Duno Baloon Dhuk Dhuk Kare" on a bustling railway platform. The video was shared on social media by user @vannudgreat_ and has garnered significant attention.

Dressed in modern attire, the woman confidently grooves on the floor, showcasing a variety of dance moves. Onlookers in the video display a range of reactions, from curious observation to indifferent expressions, and even smiles.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 339,000 likes, prompting internet users to flood the comment section with diverse reactions. Some viewers expressed amusement and praised the woman's confidence, while others raised questions about the appropriateness of the chosen location for such a performance.

One Instagram user commented, "Hahaha loved it, it is funny," highlighting the lighthearted perspective some have towards these spontaneous dance displays. Another user, adopting a more critical stance, questioned the ongoing trend, asking, "Is the ongoing drama at #IndianRailways ever going to find its final act, or are we in for an endless series of twists and turns?"

However, not all reactions were positive, as a third user expressed disapproval, stating, "This is unacceptable." The fourth user shared a personal experience, expressing a desire for more vocal objections to such behavior, saying, "I wish someone would have raised an objection. Personal experience: whenever I witness something wrong happening and if I raise my voice against the same, only then people join with me."