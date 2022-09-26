Search icon
Viral video: Wedding guests asked to show Aadhaar cards before entering venue in Uttar Pradesh

Some of the guests who couldn't enter the venue reportedly made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Viral video: Wedding guests asked to show Aadhaar cards before entering venue in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh: Wedding guests asked to show Aadhaar card before entering venue

Guests at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh`s Amroha district were asked to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to pick up dinner plates. The incident took place in Hasanpur where two sisters were getting married at the same venue.

Their family began panicking when they saw a huge turnout of guests, many of whom seemed strangers, and then decided to ask the guests to show their Aadhaar cards before they were allowed to enter the dining area. Some of the guests made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

While a number of genuine guests who had come without their Aadhaar cards, saw this as an insult and left the venue without eating, several others who had their Aadhaar cards went in and enjoyed the meal.

(With inputs from IANS)

