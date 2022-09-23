UIDAI: know how to update your photo on Aadhaar Card, a step-by-step guide

One of the most important identity proofing documents for Indian citizens is the Aadhaar Card. The Unique Identification Authority of India issues the 12-digit personal identification number on behalf of the Indian government. It is necessary for claiming government benefits, completing applications for schools or universities, and performing other official tasks because it contains demographic and biometric information on the cardholder.

Even though all of the Aadhaar Unique Identification numbers are permanent, the card frequently needs to be updated with new information. Now and again, people need to change their home location, phone number, and even photo.

Therefore, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows citizens to modify any information on their Aadhaar card by going to the UIDAI official website. You can go to the Aadhaar Enrolment Center/Aadhaar Sewa Kendra to update your Aadhaar photo with the most recent version if you choose. Changes can also be made online, although doing so requires a trip to the closest centre.

This step-by-step tutorial will show you how to update the photo on your Aadhaar card.

Step 1: Go to uidai.gov.in, the UIDAI website.

Step 2: Browse the website for the Aadhaar enrollment form and download it.

Step 3: Fill out the form completely and submit it to the nearest Aadhaar Sewa Kendra or Aadhaar Enrollment Center.

Step 4: The Aadhaar representative present will verify all the information using biometrics.

Step 5: The executive will then take a fresh photo to update your Aadhaar card.

Step 6: You will be charged a price for the service of Rs 100 plus GST.

Step 7: Aadhaar representative will provide you with an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number in step seven (URN).

On the official website of UIDAI, you can check the status of your latest Aadhaar card by entering the URN number.

Aadhaar photo updates can take up to 90 days to complete. When the procedure is finished, you may either go to an Aadhaar Enrollment Center to print your updated Aadhaar card or download a copy of the E-Aadhaar from the UIDAI website.