Viral video: Teen shatters Guinness World Record with 44 consecutive pull-ups between moving trucks

Armenian teenager Grigor Manukyan has set a Guinness World Record with 44 consecutive pull-ups on a bar suspended between two moving trucks.

In a jaw-dropping display of strength and determination, 18-year-old Grigor Manukyan from Armenia has secured a coveted spot in the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the "Most consecutive pull-ups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks." The remarkable achievement was showcased in a video shared by GWR on X, garnering attention from viewers around the globe.

The video, posted just a day ago, captures the heart-pounding moment as Manukyan emerges from a truck and positions himself on a bar suspended between two moving trucks. With unwavering focus and agility, he proceeds to execute an impressive 44 consecutive pull-ups, solidifying his place in the record books.

New record: Most consecutive pull ups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks - 44 by Grigor Manukyan (Armenia) pic.twitter.com/Mf2tg807be — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 18, 2023

GWR accompanied the video with a caption that read, “New record: Most consecutive pull-ups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks - 44 by Grigor Manukyan (Armenia).”

Since its release, the video has gained substantial traction, amassing nearly 25,000 views and garnering close to 300 likes from viewers in awe of Manukyan's extraordinary feat.

In an exclusive statement to GWR, Manukyan shared his thoughts on the record-breaking achievement, saying, “This record was not difficult for me due to my rigorous training. I think I could have brought the number up to 50, but I decided to stop at 44 and dedicate my record to the bright memory of the heroes who were martyred in the ill-fated 44-day Artsakh war, in which thousands of Armenians died.”

This isn't the first time Manukyan has left spectators in awe with his physical prowess. Last year, he set a record for the "Most chin-ups from a helicopter in one minute," achieving an impressive total of 36. Additionally, he claimed another record for the "Most four-finger pull-ups with a 20 lb pack in one minute," accomplishing 31 pull-ups. Currently, he is gearing up to establish a new record for the "Most pull-ups from a plane in one minute."