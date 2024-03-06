Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

A recent viral video showcasing a street vendor in Jaipur experimenting with fruit golgappas has sparked a heated debate among food enthusiasts.

In the world of street food, golgappas hold a special place, whether you prefer to call them golgappa, puchka, pani puri, or by any other regional name. The classic combination of crispy puris filled with spicy mint water, boiled potatoes, and chickpeas is a favorite for many. However, the street food scene is no stranger to innovative twists, and a recent viral experiment has sparked a heated debate among food enthusiasts.

A street vendor from the vibrant city of Jaipur has ventured into uncharted territory by introducing a unique version of golgappas - fruit golgappas. The video showcasing this unconventional preparation quickly spread across social media platforms, catching the attention of food lovers and sparking a wave of reactions.

The footage, originally shared on Instagram by the handle 'jaipurhunger_stories,' features a skilled vendor skillfully chopping a variety of fruits, including apples, pineapple, dragon fruit, and more. These fruity delights are then generously stuffed into the small puris and topped with flavored yogurt, creating a visually appealing yet controversial street food concoction.

The post, which surfaced three days ago, has already amassed an impressive three lakh views, accompanied by nearly 4,000 likes and a plethora of comments. However, not all reactions have been positive, as a significant number of people expressed their discontent with this unconventional twist to the beloved golgappa.

In the comments section, one passionate golgappa enthusiast stated, "Golgappas are emotions. Please don't play with them." Another individual, who dared to try the fruit golgappas, shared, "Tried it last night. Not good at all. I won't recommend this. Golgappas are good with water and potatoes only. After eating one piece of this, you won't be able to have more."

The divisive reaction continued with a comment that expressed disgust, "This makes me sick in the stomach." A witty observer remarked, "After Maggi, people are now after patashe."

A stern warning came from another disapproving voice, "God will not forgive you for this."