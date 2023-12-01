Headlines

Viral

Viral video: Schoolgirl’s flawless classical dance to 'Mere Dholna' wows internet, watch

Schoolgirl’s Mesmerizing Classical Dance to 'Mere Dholna' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has taken the internet by storm.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Prepare to be captivated by an awe-inspiring video featuring a schoolgirl exhibiting impeccable dance prowess. The clip showcases a young talent gracefully performing to the classic tune 'Mere Dholna' from the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Shared on the Instagram page @danceoftalent, the video has amassed over 2k likes, and it’s a performance that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

In the video, the schoolgirl, adorned in her school uniform, takes center stage within what appears to be a classroom setting. Her precision in executing classical dance steps and her emotive expressions showcase a level of skill beyond her years. The audience is entranced as she effortlessly navigates the intricate choreography, holding their attention with every graceful move.

The internet has embraced this video wholeheartedly, with users showering praises on the young dancer's remarkable abilities. Admirers flooded the comment section with words like "cute" and "adorable," commending the girl's remarkable talent and infectious charm.

Expressions of admiration poured in from viewers: "Wow... amazing dance by you," commented one person in the video's comments section. Another observer noted, "See the encouragement in her dance performance." A third individual expressed, "This is such a nice video. Wishing all the best to this girl." "She dances so well," added a fourth, echoing the sentiments of many captivated viewers.

Furthermore, users overflowed the comments section with messages highlighting the girl's endearing appearance and talent, using heart emojis to convey their overwhelming affection for her performance.

