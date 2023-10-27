Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Viral video: Salwar suit-clad woman wows internet with sizzling dance to Haryanvi song

Viral Instagram clip showcases a woman's stunning dance moves in salwar suit, captivating viewers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

Dance movies have a universal appeal, and people from all over the world enjoy watching them. Whether it's ballet, contemporary, hip hop, or traditional folk dances, social media is flooded with videos showcasing individuals performing incredible dance routines. Adding to this ever-expanding collection of dance videos is a recent clip that has been making waves. This particular video captures a remarkable performance by a woman dressed in a stunning salwar suit, dancing to a lively Haryanvi song.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user with the handle @lovely_khari_16 and has already amassed an impressive 7,100 likes. In this viral clip, you'll witness a beautiful woman who effortlessly dances to the catchy tune, leaving Instagram users captivated. Her dance moves are nothing short of breathtaking, and as you watch her, you might find yourself itching to join in on the fun. Her impeccable dance skills, expressive performance, and overall magnetic presence have taken the internet by storm.

Since it was first shared, the video has garnered nearly 1,700 likes, and that number continues to rise. The comments section is flooded with expressions like "sizzling," "wow," and "amazing."

Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the video:

"Absolutely stunning," one person commented.

Another exclaimed, "Incredible, it's beyond amazing."

A third person chimed in with, "What a phenomenal performance, I absolutely loved it."

Someone else wrote, "I thoroughly enjoyed it," and a fourth user added, "I love your dance!"

Many netizens couldn't contain their excitement and used fire emoticons to express their feelings about the scintillating dance video.

