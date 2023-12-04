Headlines

Viral video: Massive crocodile takes a stroll on Chennai road amidst heavy rains, watch

A viral video posted on social media revealed an unexpected sight—a crocodile crawling on a city road in Perungalathur during the night.

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Chennai, in the grip of relentless heavy rainfall over the past few days, braces for more showers as Cyclone Michaung continues its impact on the southern coast, causing widespread disruptions to normal life. Families in affected areas are grappling with the challenges of flooded roads and compromised infrastructure.

In a bizarre incident adding to the woes, a video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user captured the unusual sight of a crocodile navigating a city road during the night. The reptile was spotted in the Perungalathur area, crawling along the roadside before disappearing into the nearby bushes.

The video quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of comments from concerned users who expressed fear and disbelief at the unexpected presence of a crocodile in an urban setting. "We have snakes, fishes, and a whole aquarium here," remarked one user, while another humorously quipped, "We're not in Florida anymore."

Addressing the viral video, Supriya Sahu, the Tamil Nadu additional chief secretary for environment, climate change, and forests, urged the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching reptiles if spotted. She reassured the public that crocodiles are generally shy creatures that prefer to avoid human contact.

As Chennai grapples with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and the looming threat of Cyclone Michaung, residents are urged to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the face of these challenging weather conditions.

