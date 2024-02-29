Twitter
Headlines

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, actress to welcome first child in this month

Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

Aamir Khan unsuccessfully auditioned for Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao reveals why she cast Ravi Kishan instead | Exclusive

Meet actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, gave blockbuster 24, then 25 consecutive flops, lost all money

Meet IIT-JEE topper, got AIR 1, left IIT Bombay after a year, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

Aamir Khan unsuccessfully auditioned for Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao reveals why she cast Ravi Kishan instead | Exclusive

Meet actor once bigger than Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, gave blockbuster 24, then 25 consecutive flops, lost all money

Cholesterol diet: Morning drinks to lower LDL levels naturally

Then and now: Here's how cast of Masoom looks after 41 years

8 fruits with low  glycemic index for Diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce pregnancy, actress to welcome first child in this month

Aamir Khan unsuccessfully auditioned for Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao reveals why she cast Ravi Kishan instead | Exclusive

Meet actress who worked in many hit films, then quit acting to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam with AIR..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

A viral video from Kerala depicts what appears to be a dancing elephant, captivating social media users. However, viewers soon realize it's a man in an elephant costume, dancing to a popular Rajinikanth song.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video capturing the mesmerizing dance moves of what appeared to be an elephant in Kerala has set social media abuzz. The clip, which circulated widely across platforms like Reddit and Instagram, showcased the "elephant" grooving to the popular Rajinikanth song, ‘Kaavaalaa,’ much to the amazement of viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anil (@_anil.arts_)

Despite the large crowd surrounding the dancing figure, many were astonished to discover that it was not a real elephant but a person clad in an elephant costume. The costume was so meticulously crafted that it seamlessly mimicked the movements of the majestic creature, adding an element of whimsy and entertainment to the streets of Kerala.

The chosen song, ‘Kaavaalaa,’ hails from the acclaimed Rajinikanth movie ‘Jailer,’ featuring renowned actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The combination of the catchy tune and the skillful choreography captivated audiences, leading to millions of views and widespread discussion on social media platforms.

Among the flood of comments, a recurring theme emerged as viewers grappled with the realization that the dancing elephant was, in fact, a human performer. Some expressed awe at the level of realism achieved, while others voiced concerns about potential animal abuse, unaware of the costume's true nature.

"I thought it was real," remarked one bewildered viewer, echoing the sentiments of many who initially mistook the performance for genuine wildlife footage. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Richard Lewis, legendary stand-up comic and Curb Your Enthusiasm star, dies at 76 after heart attack

Meet actor who wanted to be Army officer, entered Bollywood, worked with superstars, is now king of OTT, he is..

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore brand gears up to take on Coca-Cola and Pepsi, signs massive deal to bring…

Meet man, designer behind Ratan Tata’s dream car, he is now Rs 344000 crore company’s…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE