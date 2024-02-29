Viral video: Mascot dressed as elephant groooves to ‘Kaavaalaa’, internet is impressed

A viral video from Kerala depicts what appears to be a dancing elephant, captivating social media users. However, viewers soon realize it's a man in an elephant costume, dancing to a popular Rajinikanth song.

A video capturing the mesmerizing dance moves of what appeared to be an elephant in Kerala has set social media abuzz. The clip, which circulated widely across platforms like Reddit and Instagram, showcased the "elephant" grooving to the popular Rajinikanth song, ‘Kaavaalaa,’ much to the amazement of viewers.

Despite the large crowd surrounding the dancing figure, many were astonished to discover that it was not a real elephant but a person clad in an elephant costume. The costume was so meticulously crafted that it seamlessly mimicked the movements of the majestic creature, adding an element of whimsy and entertainment to the streets of Kerala.

The chosen song, ‘Kaavaalaa,’ hails from the acclaimed Rajinikanth movie ‘Jailer,’ featuring renowned actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The combination of the catchy tune and the skillful choreography captivated audiences, leading to millions of views and widespread discussion on social media platforms.

Among the flood of comments, a recurring theme emerged as viewers grappled with the realization that the dancing elephant was, in fact, a human performer. Some expressed awe at the level of realism achieved, while others voiced concerns about potential animal abuse, unaware of the costume's true nature.

"I thought it was real," remarked one bewildered viewer, echoing the sentiments of many who initially mistook the performance for genuine wildlife footage.