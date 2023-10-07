Viral video: Man's epic dance to Haryanvi song on crowded train steals hearts, watch

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man's epic dance to Haryanvi song on crowded train steals hearts, watch

In a heartwarming display of age-defying energy and enthusiasm, a video featuring an elderly man dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on a crowded train has taken the internet by storm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a heartwarming display of age-defying energy and enthusiasm, a video featuring an elderly man dancing to a popular Haryanvi song on a crowded train has taken the internet by storm. This remarkable footage, which has captured the hearts of viewers across the globe, was originally shared on Instagram by the account @motivate_naver.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@motivate_naver)

The video showcases a man dressed in simple attire, whose vibrant dance moves synchronize flawlessly with the peppy Haryanvi tune. Despite his age, he exudes an elegant and joyous spirit, captivating the attention of everyone on board the train. Commuters can be seen smiling and applauding the man's remarkable dance skills, embodying the idea that age is indeed just a number.

The video was posted a mere five days ago and has already garnered an astounding 552,000 views, a testament to the sheer delight it has brought to viewers worldwide. Many have expressed their amazement and admiration through a flood of comments.

One viewer marveled, "You've proved that age is just a number." 

Comparing the man's dancing prowess to that of professional Bollywood actors, a second commenter stated, "He's better than any Bollywood actor." 

A third user kept it simple, stating, "This is so, so, so, so good." The joy and enthusiasm in the man's dance were indeed infectious, making it impossible not to smile while watching.

The praise continued to pour in with another user offering their applause, "Superb dancing, sir!" 

Another viewer, using the affectionate term "Uncle," praised the man by saying, "Uncle nailed it." 

Expressing their admiration and support, many viewers left a trail of red heart emojis, clapping emojis, and fire emojis in the comments section, all in awe of the man's incredible talents.

As the video went viral, the exact location of this train dance remained unknown, adding an air of mystery to the heartwarming moment. Nevertheless, the elderly man's dance is a testament to the fact that joy, passion, and talent have no expiration date. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Billionaire’s firm led by India’s richest CEO clocks Rs 12308 crore quarterly revenue, but Citi remains ‘cautious’

Gaganyaan: ISRO gives BIG update on India's first human spaceflight mission; KNOW here

American envoy’s visit to PoK sparks geopolitical row; India raises concerns with US over Kashmir dispute

Asian Games 2023: India win gold in Men's Hockey, secures Paris Olympics quota after defeating Japan 5-1 in final

Viral video: Woman's 'soap-eating' act takes internet by storm, but it's not what you think

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE