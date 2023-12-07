Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

A viral video on Instagram showcases a man skillfully recreating a classic Bollywood song in the style of the 70s, combining the voice of Kishore Kumar with a friend's spot-on singing.

When talent intertwines with technology, the outcomes often resonate powerfully. The timeless melodies of legendary singer Kishore Kumar have long held sway over hearts, sparking a desire among fans to experience his magic within contemporary tunes. Now, an enthralling surprise has surfaced, igniting a wave of admiration across the internet. A viral video has emerged, featuring a man skillfully recreating Pritam Chakraborty's "Tu hi meri shab hai" in the nostalgic, melodious style reminiscent of 70s Bollywood. This creative rendition was made possible through the impeccable singing prowess of his friend, @adityakalway, complemented by snippets of the revered Kishore Kumar's voice.

The captivating video initially found its spotlight on Instagram, courtesy of user @anshuman.sharma1, swiftly captivating audiences' attention and earning the resounding accolade of being the "BEST."

Enthusiastic viewers flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions, expressing an overwhelming sense of appreciation for this musical marvel. "I’m convinced Kishore Kumar sang this song," affirmed one user, awestruck by the authenticity of the rendition. Another echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "Sooooo good yaaar. Soo good," encapsulating the collective sentiment of sheer admiration. The contagious appreciation continued with comments like "Loved it brother wow" and "Superb, This is the only version of this song imma listen to henceforth," showcasing the video's undeniable impact.

The heartening response continued pouring in, each comment a testament to the video's resonance. "Very nice and convincing. Please keep creating such great work," urged one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many who found themselves drawn to this masterful fusion of nostalgia and modernity.