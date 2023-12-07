Headlines

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

Man takes restaurant to court over chicken-less biryani, wins this amount as compensation

Newlywed woman killed in shark attack on paddleboarding expedition, details inside

Noida International Airport: 71.1 km, 11 stations, here's how rapid rail goes from Ghaziabad to airport; check route

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

Man takes restaurant to court over chicken-less biryani, wins this amount as compensation

10 best films of Nani

Meet the wife of world's No 1 ODI bowler

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man recreates Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai in Kishore Kumar's voice, internet is super impressed

A viral video on Instagram showcases a man skillfully recreating a classic Bollywood song in the style of the 70s, combining the voice of Kishore Kumar with a friend's spot-on singing.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

When talent intertwines with technology, the outcomes often resonate powerfully. The timeless melodies of legendary singer Kishore Kumar have long held sway over hearts, sparking a desire among fans to experience his magic within contemporary tunes. Now, an enthralling surprise has surfaced, igniting a wave of admiration across the internet. A viral video has emerged, featuring a man skillfully recreating Pritam Chakraborty's "Tu hi meri shab hai" in the nostalgic, melodious style reminiscent of 70s Bollywood. This creative rendition was made possible through the impeccable singing prowess of his friend, @adityakalway, complemented by snippets of the revered Kishore Kumar's voice.

The captivating video initially found its spotlight on Instagram, courtesy of user @anshuman.sharma1, swiftly captivating audiences' attention and earning the resounding accolade of being the "BEST."

Enthusiastic viewers flooded the comments section with their heartfelt reactions, expressing an overwhelming sense of appreciation for this musical marvel. "I’m convinced Kishore Kumar sang this song," affirmed one user, awestruck by the authenticity of the rendition. Another echoed the sentiment, exclaiming, "Sooooo good yaaar. Soo good," encapsulating the collective sentiment of sheer admiration. The contagious appreciation continued with comments like "Loved it brother wow" and "Superb, This is the only version of this song imma listen to henceforth," showcasing the video's undeniable impact.

The heartening response continued pouring in, each comment a testament to the video's resonance. "Very nice and convincing. Please keep creating such great work," urged one user, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many who found themselves drawn to this masterful fusion of nostalgia and modernity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Safeguard your precious items with premium electronic lockers on Amazon

Kamal Nath meets Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi after MP poll loss; asked to step down as state chief

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

'We will operate in maximum force': Israel issues stern warning as truce with Hamas reaches 'dead end'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE