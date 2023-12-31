Headlines

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

A heartwarming video of a compassionate man quenching a thirsty squirrel's thirst with a water bottle has gone viral on Twitter.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

In a delightful addition to the ever-growing collection of videos capturing acts of kindness towards animals, a heartwarming clip has surfaced featuring a compassionate man quenching the thirst of a parched squirrel with a water bottle. The endearing footage is not only guaranteed to melt your heart but promises to add a touch of brightness to your Sunday.

The viral video, initially shared on Twitter by user Gabriele Corno, showcases a brief yet touching moment where the benevolent individual is seen offering water to a visibly thirsty squirrel using a bottle. As the furry creature sips from the makeshift water source, a palpable sense of relief is evident.

Since its online debut, the video has garnered an impressive 126,000 views, capturing the attention and admiration of netizens across various social media platforms. Viewers were quick to express their overwhelming appreciation, flooding the comments section with their reactions.

Among the comments, one individual exclaimed, "What a beautiful human being!" Another sentiment shared was, "At this moment, that little guy loves this man more than anything for showing him compassion; if only more could do the same, it would be great." A third person added, "I am in love with this man. No idea who he is, but I know he's amazing. If you're looking for love, find someone like this."

In a world often dominated by challenging news, these heartening moments remind us of the simple yet powerful impact of compassion and kindness. The video serves as a testament to the positive ripple effect that acts of goodness can have, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to witness them. So, if you're in need of a mood boost, this endearing video is definitely worth a watch – perhaps even on loop.

