Viral Video: Little girl singing ‘Agar Tum Sath ho’ with mother will warm your hearts
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, this little positive news can certainly lighten up our mood.
Little girl’s jugalbandi with mother on ‘Agar Tum Sath ho’ song
In this difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the heart-breaking news is filling our social media timelines, a little patch of positivity can certainly lighten up our mood. One such video has taken the Internet by storm and melting the hearts of the netizens.
A video of a little girl singing the Bollywood song ‘Agar Tum Sath Ho’ from the 2015 film 'Tamasha' with her mother. This video was first shared by Anjana Madathil on Facebook, which has received thousands of views, comments, and reactions.
The mother is seen playing the ukulele while singing. Her daughter steals the shows with her hand gestures while singing the song.
The video was originally shared on Facebook but got wider attention after it appeared on Twitter. The video is getting thousands of views, comments, and reactions on social media. Netizens are pouring lots of love on this mother and daughter.
Many commenting on the post said the video made their day and is much needed during the crisis.
This super hit song was sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh and filmed on Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.
