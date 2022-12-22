Viral video: Little girl in school uniform grooves to Saiyaan Dil Main Aana, netizens say 'once more'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Some children enjoy being the star of the show and showcasing their talent. These kids are natural performers, and their antics are delightful to watch. Former Dance India Dance contestant Aadhyashree Upadhyay is one such name. Now an absolutely adorable video of her dancing to Vylom's Saiyaan Dil Main song is doing the rounds of the internet and we are sure you will enjoy watching it. The clip is shared on her official Instagram account. Before we say anything watch the clip here:

The video opens to show the little girl in her school uniform grooving to Vylom's Saiyaan Dil Main song. Her on-point expressions and energy level are what you need to watch out for as she is just so good with her dance steps. We are fuuly sure that her electric performance would make you want to stand up and dance as well. The adorable dance video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Saiyaan Dil main aana re Raja bonke aana re"

The video was posted on Instagram on December 16 and has since received countless comments from netizens who were completely awestruck by this little girl's talent and energy level. It has also amassed a whopping 5.6 million views. "She is so cute and iska dance to hayee awesome " said one Instagram user. "Cutie pie…….u r so sweet ….luv u lots ," says another. "So cute aadhyayasree," says a third. This was accompanied by several heart emojis.

Earlier also, an adorable video of Aadhyashree dancing in an open field went crazy viral on social media. The clip features the little girl performing to Saaj Bhatt's 'Halki Si Barsaat' song. Watch the video here: