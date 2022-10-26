Search icon
Viral video: Small girl energetically grooves to 'Pardesiya' song, netizens react

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of toddlers dancing their hearts out, the internet is a veritable gold mine. A similar video of a girl energetically dancing to the beats of Amitabh Bachchan's 'Pardesiya Yeh Sach Hai Piya' song is going viral on Instagram. We are confident that after watching the video, you will be unable to stop smiling and cheering for the little one. Aadhyashree Upadhyay is the girl in the video, and the video was shared on her official Instagram account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

The short segment shows Aadhyashree dancing energetically to the catchy beats of the popular song 'Pardesiya'. She sways to the music and creates her own unique choreography and dancing style, which only adds to the video's cuteness factor. "Pordesiya ye sach he piya sob kohete he maine tujhko dil de diya" reads the video caption.

Isn't she a celebrity? The Internet agrees, as the video has been viewed over 3 million times and the number is constantly growing. Netizens praised the girl's dancing skills and showered her with love in the comments section. "So so so good," one user commented.

"Wow beta, God bless you," another user said.

