India urges Canada to respect Vienna Convention amid reports of disturbances at Indian events

Viral video: Hasin Jahan's cryptic message for Mohammed Shami breaks the internet, watch

This video rapidly gained traction, triggering various speculations connecting it to Shami.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Cricketer Mohammed Shami has become a significant presence in social media and news coverage lately. His exceptional performance in the World Cup 2023 semi-final, clinching seven wickets and securing the Player of the Match title, has propelled him to the forefront as one of the tournament's most accomplished players. Dubbed by some as the 'Shami Final', his outstanding display has garnered widespread praise. Alongside Shami's recognition, his wife, Hasin Jahan, has also captured attention through a video she shared.

Hasin is an active social media influencer, particularly on Instagram, where she frequently posts videos of herself lip-syncing to songs and engaging with her audience. Following Shami's remarkable feat of seven wickets, Hasin uploaded a video lip-syncing to a song, prompting fans to interpret its lyrics as a veiled message directed towards Shami. The song's lines, loosely translated as 'The world will know me through your name; people will recognize me by your face', were coupled with Hasin's caption, 'Pure Love'. This video rapidly gained traction, triggering various speculations connecting it to Shami.

Despite Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan having been separated for some time, their divorce has yet to be finalized. Their protracted dispute has extended into legal battles and media scrutiny. Now, with this particular video surfacing, public interpretations are rampant. While some are inclined to mock Hasin, others are hopeful for a resolution to the ongoing discord between the two.

 

 

 

