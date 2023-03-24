Viral video: Couple dances to trending Naatu Naatu song, netizens laud their romance as groom holds bride's lehenga

Photo via Instagram

Ever since RRR's Naatu Naatu won an Oscar for the Best Original Song, people on the internet have been recreating the dance steps and hook steps of the trending viral song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A new video is now going viral on Instagram in which an adorable couple can be seen dancing to Naatu Naatu during their wedding festivities. The video was shared on Instagram by a dance choreography account called Rhythm Cells. The account has tagged the couple in the post.

The video shows the adorable couple dressed in their heavily-embellished wedding attire. The groom could be seen in a light pink sherwani and the bride wore an embroidered lehenga.

The groom can then be seen holding the lehenga of the bride and the couple, after looking at each other, start dancing to the hook steps of Naatu Naatu. The guests at the wedding can also be seen cheering on the bride and groom.

Watch the viral Naatu Naatu video here

The video was captioned, "How sweet is our groom holding the bride’s lehenga for Naatu Naatu. Our Naatu couple."

People in the comment section also could not stop praising the couple and their crazy in-sync dance moves. One user wrote, "This is so so cute. Love this. Their dance is also so energetic, very nice," while another commented, "This enchanting performance has made my day. The couple looks so beautiful together."

Naatu Naatu is a super hit song from the film RRR which recently won an Oscar.