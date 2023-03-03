Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Bihar: Two women fall in love with each other's husbands, tie knot

Bihar: The two women have the same name, Ruby Devi. The incident took place in Bihar's Khagaria.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

Bihar: Two women fall in love with each other's husbands, tie knot
Bihar: Two women fall in love with each other's husbands, tie knot (representational image)

Viral news: There's a saying that 'love is blind', and this seems to be true with two love stories from Bihar's Khagaria. Two married women fell in love with each other's husbands and later tied the knot, IANS reported. The interesting thing about this case is, that both women's name is Ruby Devi.

Neeraj Kumar Singh and Rubi Devi married in 2009. Later they became parents of four children -- two boys and two girls. But Rubi fell in love with another married man named Mukesh Kumar Singh. He used to live near her parent’s house.

In February last year, Rubi eloped with Mukesh and three of her children to marry him. She left a girl child with Neeraj. Following the incident, Neeraj contacted Mukesh`s wife whose name is also Ruby Devi.

Both started speaking over the phone and kept in touch with each other. After one year, they too tied the knot on February 11, 2023.  Neeraj also accepted Muskesh’s children. Both the new couples now live in different cities in Madhya Pradesh.

READ | After Ayesha, another cute Pakistani girl's elegant dance on 'Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan' goes VIRAL

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.