Bihar: Two women fall in love with each other's husbands, tie knot (representational image)

Viral news: There's a saying that 'love is blind', and this seems to be true with two love stories from Bihar's Khagaria. Two married women fell in love with each other's husbands and later tied the knot, IANS reported. The interesting thing about this case is, that both women's name is Ruby Devi.

Neeraj Kumar Singh and Rubi Devi married in 2009. Later they became parents of four children -- two boys and two girls. But Rubi fell in love with another married man named Mukesh Kumar Singh. He used to live near her parent’s house.

In February last year, Rubi eloped with Mukesh and three of her children to marry him. She left a girl child with Neeraj. Following the incident, Neeraj contacted Mukesh`s wife whose name is also Ruby Devi.

Both started speaking over the phone and kept in touch with each other. After one year, they too tied the knot on February 11, 2023. Neeraj also accepted Muskesh’s children. Both the new couples now live in different cities in Madhya Pradesh.

