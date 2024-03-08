This university forgot to conduct exam after issuing date sheet, details here

Students at Jabalpur Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh were left outraged when the university reportedly failed to conduct the scheduled MSc Computer Science first-semester exam on March 5.

According to a report by NDTV, disgruntled students gathered to protest the confusion, meeting with the university's vice-chancellor, Dr. Rajesh Verma. The students, symbolically blindfolded, demanded an explanation for the apparent oversight.

The students argue that despite the government-run university releasing the exam schedule and admit cards, the MSc Computer Science first-semester exam never took place. Candidates from various districts, including Jabalpur, arrived at the university at 8 am on Tuesday, only to be informed that no examination was scheduled for the day, and the university had not even prepared the question papers.

The university had initially released the timetable for MSc Chemistry Third Semester, Computer Science First Semester, and Computer Science Third Semester for the academic year 2023-24 on February 14. Examinations for all three courses at Rani Durgavati University were slated to take place from February 21 to March 13, starting from 8 am to 11 am.

Expressing their discontent, the students emphasized that they were not informed about the cancellation of the examination, if that was indeed the case. In response to the uproar, the vice-chancellor has announced a new date for the MSc examination and initiated an inquiry into the incident. Officials responsible for conducting the examination have been given a three-day deadline to provide an explanation, as reported by NDTV.

Adding to the unfolding drama, Deepesh Mishra, the university registrar, informed news agency PTI that the first-semester students of MSc Computer Science were unable to take the exam on Tuesday due to an error in the question paper for the 'Computer Organization and Assembly Language' subject.