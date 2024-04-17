Twitter
This Swiss Alps wedding outshine Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's Jamnagar pre-wedding gala

While Anant Ambani's celebrations attracted attention with their star-studded guest list and opulent arrangements, the Leung wedding soared to new heights quite literally.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 07:48 PM IST

In an unexpected turn of events, the recent wedding of Darren Leung and Lucy Leung in the majestic Swiss Alps has managed to overshadow the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, held in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

While Anant Ambani's celebrations attracted attention with their star-studded guest list and opulent arrangements, the Leung wedding soared to new heights quite literally. Against the backdrop of snow-capped peaks, Darren and Lucy exchanged their vows at a breathtaking altitude of 2,727 meters, with the iconic Matterhorn mountain providing an awe-inspiring backdrop that captured the essence of romance and grandeur.

 

 

The Leung wedding, with its fairy tale-like setting and extravagant elements, including captivating performances and stunning floral arrangements, has garnered global admiration and set a new benchmark for luxury weddings. The meticulous planning and execution behind the scenes not only ensured a flawless event but also highlighted the couple's commitment to creating unforgettable moments that transcend boundaries and captivate hearts worldwide.

As couples like Darren and Lucy redefine the boundaries of extravagance, it becomes evident that love knows no bounds—and neither does the pursuit of a truly memorable wedding day.

 

