This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, divorce cost him over Rs 253600 crore, has bought Rs 7500000000 mansion, owns Rs 1976 crore Indian…

Meet actress who worked with superstars, debut show was blockbuster, quit acting at young age to become monk due to..

Kamsin Kali: Dhanashree, Tony Kakkar's sizzling chemistry in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 song wins internet, fans say 'bawaal'

Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister who works as teacher in school, encouraged former CSK skipper to..

Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, divorce cost him over Rs 253600 crore, has bought Rs 7500000000 mansion, owns Rs 1976 crore Indian…

Meet actress who worked with superstars, debut show was blockbuster, quit acting at young age to become monk due to..

Kamsin Kali: Dhanashree, Tony Kakkar's sizzling chemistry in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 song wins internet, fans say 'bawaal'

Summer Diet: Antioxidant-rich foods that are must for good health this season

7 superfoods rich in Vitamin K

8 animals that look innocent but are dangerous

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Meet actress who worked with superstars, debut show was blockbuster, quit acting at young age to become monk due to..

Meet Pakistan's highest-paid actress, who was rumoured to be dating Dawood Ibrahim; and it's not Mahira, Hania or Saba

Rashmika Mandanna reveals worst thing about 'rocket' Vijay Deverakonda: 'He is just too...'

HomeViral

Viral

This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

When Mukesh Ambani arrived, he suggested that the kids be named Isha and Akash, which mean Goddess of the mountains and sky, respectively.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Everything related to the Ambani family always makes the right noise social media and lately an old clip of Nita Ambani's interview with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is doing rounds on the internet where she is talking about her twin children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani and how they were named.

Talking about the birth of her children, Nita Ambani said that she was in the US when she was expecting Isha and Akash. Her husband and Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani had come to meet her in the US and thereafter, he left for India. However, it was during this time when Isha and Akash were born prematurely and Mukesh Ambani had to return instantly.

When Mukesh Ambani arrived, he suggested that the kids be named Isha and Akash, which mean Goddess of the mountains and sky, respectively. 

"I was in the US, and Mukesh had just left me and come back. As soon as he landed, he got a call saying just come back to the US. And he, mummy, and Dr Firoza got on the flight. On the plane the pilot came with the news that you have been blessed with two children- a boy, and a girl. All of them were so excited! So when he came to me, we were discussing the names. They asked him what would you like to call them-- the baby boy Ambani and the baby girl Ambani. And he said, 'I was flying over the mountains, when I got the news that I have a little baby girl. So her name will be Isha, which means Goddess of the mountains," Nita Ambani said in the interview. 

Their third child Anant Ambani was born three years after Isha and Akash's birth.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

Blinkit to now deliver Sony PlayStation 5 at doorstep within minutes, price starts at Rs…

MHA cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for violation of laws

Meet actress, once one of India's top TV stars, left acting to become entrepreneur, now worth over Rs 25 crore, owns...

Viral video: Tiger chases sloth bear in heart-stopping encounter, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement