This is how Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani got their names

Everything related to the Ambani family always makes the right noise social media and lately an old clip of Nita Ambani's interview with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is doing rounds on the internet where she is talking about her twin children Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani and how they were named.

Talking about the birth of her children, Nita Ambani said that she was in the US when she was expecting Isha and Akash. Her husband and Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani had come to meet her in the US and thereafter, he left for India. However, it was during this time when Isha and Akash were born prematurely and Mukesh Ambani had to return instantly.

"I was in the US, and Mukesh had just left me and come back. As soon as he landed, he got a call saying just come back to the US. And he, mummy, and Dr Firoza got on the flight. On the plane the pilot came with the news that you have been blessed with two children- a boy, and a girl. All of them were so excited! So when he came to me, we were discussing the names. They asked him what would you like to call them-- the baby boy Ambani and the baby girl Ambani. And he said, 'I was flying over the mountains, when I got the news that I have a little baby girl. So her name will be Isha, which means Goddess of the mountains," Nita Ambani said in the interview.

Their third child Anant Ambani was born three years after Isha and Akash's birth.