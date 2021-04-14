Tesla CEO Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes goes topless to flaunt new tattoo on her back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Canadian girlfriend Grimes set the Inetrnet on fire on Sunday by sharing her latest tattoo with fans and termed the tattoo as 'alien scars'.

Grimes, 33, took to Instagram to post a topless picture showing off a tattoo that featured tangled lines covering her entire back. Grimes described the ink as "alien scars." She captioned the snapshot, "Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero."

Grimes is a singer-songwriter and her real name is Claire Boucher. "Don`t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it`ll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone`s having a good day,"

In March, Musk, 49, shared a family portrait of the trio. In the photo, Musk was seen holding his son alongside Grimes.

Musk`s two-word caption says: "Starbase, Texas."