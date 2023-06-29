Taiwanese restaurant's 'Godzilla Ramen' stuns internet

screengrab

New Delhi: In the vast realm of the internet, it is often the most bizarre and unconventional things that capture people's attention. Whether it's mind-boggling food combinations or peculiar videos, the online world never fails to hook its users. Today, we bring to your attention a dish that has been making waves online, captivating the internet with its uniqueness and intrigue. This bizarre creation hails from a Taiwanese restaurant, and it has gained immense popularity, largely due to a particular ingredient that sets it apart.

Nestled in the heart of Douliu City, Yunlin County, this innovative restaurant has unveiled its latest culinary masterpiece: Godzilla Ramen. The name itself sparks curiosity, but it is the inclusion of a truly peculiar ingredient that has caused a stir both online and offline. According to reports from Taiwan News, the star of this dish is none other than crocodile meat—a truly exotic choice that has piqued the interest of food enthusiasts and adventurers alike.

The preparation of Godzilla Ramen involves steaming or braising the front leg of a crocodile, resulting in a unique and tantalizing flavor. In a viral video that has garnered millions of views, a young female customer can be seen taste-testing the dish, describing her experience with utter surprise and delight. She compares the taste of the braised crocodile meat to that of succulent pork feet, while the steamed variation exhibits hints of tender chicken.

Behind the scenes, the owner of the restaurant learned the art of creating the fiery "witch soup" during his time in Thailand. This robust broth incorporates over 40 different spices, contributing to the complex and rich flavors that make Godzilla Ramen an unforgettable culinary adventure.

Just last month, a ramen restaurant in Taipei took the culinary world by storm with its unusual addition to their bowls of noodles. This time, the star of the dish was none other than huge isopods, enigmatic creatures with 14 legs that dwell in the depths of the ocean. As images of this extraordinary creation surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral, captivating audiences around the globe.

The unique presentation of topping the ramen with these gigantic isopods created a visual spectacle that mesmerized and intrigued food enthusiasts everywhere. Social media platforms became inundated with pictures of the dish, amplifying its popularity and igniting conversations about the boundaries of culinary creativity.