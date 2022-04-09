Super-excited dogs spotted practising gymnastics – WATCH viral video

If you are a pet lover, you’ve surely seen those random videos on social media where pets are doing all sorts of amusing things in the absence of their owners. Not being under supervision is something that all dogs love. These four-legged buddies can do lots of mischief if left on their own.

Recently, a video of two dogs has won over many hearts on the internet as people are amazed to see them having the time of their life.

The now-viral video shows the two dogs playing somewhere close to a storeroom. It is quite amazing to see the two dogs climbing on to a wooden table, only to get hold of a tangled-up nylon rope swing.

Watch viral video here:

When you leave home alone pic.twitter.com/CnFeuaV9oE — CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) April 9, 2022

The energetic canines are running from one place to another. They first climb up a big box and then move over to a table, before jumping on to hold the rope. While one of the two dogs misses out catching hold of the rope, the other one is spotted singing leisurely.

Eventually, both are seen dangling onto the rope as if enjoying the wind in the hair. It almost looks like they are having their moment of chivalry.

This cute moment was captured on a camera and netizens are now all hearts watching the two dogs. Over two million people have already viewed the video in less than a day.

Taking a dig at the amusing video, one commenter said, “Now I understood the meaning of ‘hanging out with friend’.” Another one said, “this is what my kids like to do”.

“This had me laughing out loud”, they said.