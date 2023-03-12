Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Samsung Galaxy 'space zoom' moon photos fake? Reddit user's post sparks row

However, a Reddit user called ibreakphotos claims that the Samsung Galaxy'space zoom' moon shots are fake.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy 'space zoom' moon photos fake? Reddit user's post sparks row
screengrab

New Delhi: The Samsung Galaxy 5 series' Ultra smartphones, beginning with the 520 Ultra, are renowned for their stunning photos, particularly the zoom shots. The Galaxy 523 Ultra is the most recent addition to it. One of the most frequent shots taken with Samsung's smartphone's zoom lens is of the moon. However, a Reddit user called ibreakphotos claims that the Samsung Galaxy'space zoom' moon shots are fake.

“Many of us have witnessed the breathtaking moon photos taken with the latest zoom lenses, starting with the S20 Ultra. Nevertheless, I've always had doubts about their authenticity, as they appear almost too perfect. While these images are not necessarily outright fabrications, neither are they entirely genuine. Let me explain," wrote ibreakphotos, a Reddit user, in a post.

According to the user, he reduced a high-resolution image of the moon from the internet to 170x170 pixels. He then used a gaussian blur to eliminate every detail. He moved to the opposite end of the room, turned out all the lights, and full-screened the picture on a monitor, blurring it to 170x170 pixels. He eventually used Samsung's space zoom to capture a picture of the moon.

After that, the Reddit user stated,  "Samsung is leveraging an Al model to put craters and other details on places which were just a blurry mess. And I have to stress this: there's a difference between additional processing a la super-resolution, when multiple frames are combined to recover detail which would otherwise be lost, and this, where you have a specific Al model trained on a set of moon images. in order to recognize the moon and slap on the moon texture on it (when there is no detail to recover in the first place, as in this experiment)."

He further continued, "This is not the same kind of processing that is done when you're zooming into something else, when those multiple exposures and different data from each frame account to something. This is specific to the moon,"

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.