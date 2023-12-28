'Rs 6,000 loss': Kanpur man takes Ola to reach Jhansi as 9-hour train delay disrupts plans

A Kanpur resident recently shared his ordeal on social media after his train was delayed by nine hours, forcing him to hire a costly taxi to catch his connecting train.

As the holiday season and festivals usher in celebrations across the country, north India is grappling with a familiar woe - excessive crowds and train delays. However, this year's winter has exacerbated the situation, with fog and poor visibility wreaking havoc on the railway network. Passengers are facing the brunt of delayed and canceled trains, leading to unexpected challenges during their journeys.

The train that i have to take at 13:15 at Kanpur arrived 9 hours late. I had to catch Rajdhani at jhansi at 20:15. So i came to know about the late at 14:00. I have no other option other than taking ola for 4500 rupees. And tatkal ticket is 1500 total 6000 loss — electron (@vinodepurate) December 27, 2023

A recent incident came to light when a resident of Kanpur took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his harrowing experience. The man narrated how his train was delayed by a staggering nine hours, jeopardizing his plans to catch a connecting train at Jhansi. Faced with limited options, he made the costly decision to hire an interstate taxi from Kanpur to Jhansi to ensure he didn't miss his next train.

Despite holding a verified Tatkal ticket, purchased at a cost of Rs 1,500, the passenger had to shell out an additional Rs 4,500 for the cab journey. Expressing his frustration, he wrote on X, "The train that I have to take at 1.15 pm at Kanpur arrived 9 hours late. I had to catch Rajdhani at Jhansi at 8.15 pm. So I came to know about (the train being) late at 2 pm. I have no other option other than taking Ola for Rs 4,500. And the Tatkal ticket was bought for Rs 1,500. Total Rs 6,000 loss."

This incident has sparked a wave of responses from other users sharing their own ordeals with train delays. One user humorously remarked, "My bua went from Delhi to New York faster than I went from Delhi to West Bengal (train is 16 hours late)." Another user raised concerns about the impact on their work, stating, "I am traveling from Nagpur-Hyderabad train number 12724 Telangana express -Hyderabad express. Train was supposed to come in the morning at 7.10 AM but arrived at 3.30 PM. I have my night shift at 8 PM, but the train is running 9 hrs late, who is responsible for my loss of pay?"

Adding to the list of grievances, a passenger described standing throughout the entire journey despite holding a confirmed ticket. Abhas Kumar Shrivastava detailed the challenges of navigating through the crowded Rourkela Intercity train, only to find his reserved seat occupied by a pregnant woman. Rather than confronting the situation, he opted to stand by the train door for the entire two-hour journey, making his trip far from comfortable.

As winter persists and festivities continue, passengers are left grappling with the uncertainties of train travel in the face of weather-related disruptions and delays.