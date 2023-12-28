'Rs 6,000 loss': Kanpur man takes Ola to reach Jhansi as 9-hour train delay disrupts plans

Headlines

330000 Android devices including Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus phones infected, Google Play apps...

Goa: Outrage sparks as viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV, watch

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

‘Hain Tayyar Hum’: Congress to sound poll bugle in Nagpur; Kharge, Sonia, Rahul Gandhi set to address rally

Chinese company faces criticism for requesting women to wear makeup to 'motivate' team

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Goa: Outrage sparks as viral video shows children sleeping on top of moving SUV, watch

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

Meet woman YouTuber with 1400000 subscribers, home chef turned online star, she has a net worth of…

Benefits of eating peanuts 

8 superfoods to boost immunity during winter

Productive habits you must follow in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Naveen Kasturia pokes fun at Filmfare Awards for giving TVF Pitchers Best Comedy Series: 'It's tragic from the word go'

This superstar made debut with Rekha, gave 10 consecutive flop films, once burnt father's entire salary, he is now...

Cheeni Kum child actress Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai in grand wedding ceremony, see photos and videos

HomeViral

Viral

'Rs 6,000 loss': Kanpur man takes Ola to reach Jhansi as 9-hour train delay disrupts plans

A Kanpur resident recently shared his ordeal on social media after his train was delayed by nine hours, forcing him to hire a costly taxi to catch his connecting train.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As the holiday season and festivals usher in celebrations across the country, north India is grappling with a familiar woe - excessive crowds and train delays. However, this year's winter has exacerbated the situation, with fog and poor visibility wreaking havoc on the railway network. Passengers are facing the brunt of delayed and canceled trains, leading to unexpected challenges during their journeys.

A recent incident came to light when a resident of Kanpur took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his harrowing experience. The man narrated how his train was delayed by a staggering nine hours, jeopardizing his plans to catch a connecting train at Jhansi. Faced with limited options, he made the costly decision to hire an interstate taxi from Kanpur to Jhansi to ensure he didn't miss his next train.

Despite holding a verified Tatkal ticket, purchased at a cost of Rs 1,500, the passenger had to shell out an additional Rs 4,500 for the cab journey. Expressing his frustration, he wrote on X, "The train that I have to take at 1.15 pm at Kanpur arrived 9 hours late. I had to catch Rajdhani at Jhansi at 8.15 pm. So I came to know about (the train being) late at 2 pm. I have no other option other than taking Ola for Rs 4,500. And the Tatkal ticket was bought for Rs 1,500. Total Rs 6,000 loss."

This incident has sparked a wave of responses from other users sharing their own ordeals with train delays. One user humorously remarked, "My bua went from Delhi to New York faster than I went from Delhi to West Bengal (train is 16 hours late)." Another user raised concerns about the impact on their work, stating, "I am traveling from Nagpur-Hyderabad train number 12724 Telangana express -Hyderabad express. Train was supposed to come in the morning at 7.10 AM but arrived at 3.30 PM. I have my night shift at 8 PM, but the train is running 9 hrs late, who is responsible for my loss of pay?"

Adding to the list of grievances, a passenger described standing throughout the entire journey despite holding a confirmed ticket. Abhas Kumar Shrivastava detailed the challenges of navigating through the crowded Rourkela Intercity train, only to find his reserved seat occupied by a pregnant woman. Rather than confronting the situation, he opted to stand by the train door for the entire two-hour journey, making his trip far from comfortable.

As winter persists and festivities continue, passengers are left grappling with the uncertainties of train travel in the face of weather-related disruptions and delays.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cheeni Kum child actress Swini Khara ties the knot with Urvish Desai in grand wedding ceremony, see photos and videos

SliceTube: The Hot New YouTube Video Trimming App Taking the World of Creators by Storm

Congress leader Priyank Kharge attacks Amit Shah, calls him 'most incompetent Home Minister in independent India'

Anil Ambani’s wife pens heartfelt note for ‘Pappa’, shares rare family picture

Not Munawar, Ankita, Anurag, but Anjali Arora names this contestant among top finalist of Bigg Boss 17

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE