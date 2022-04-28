Role reversal: Student teaches her English teacher how to perform 'Thumka', watch video

Twitter(@ManuGulati11)

Attending classes in school one after the other can become boring for many students. These days, teachers are devising new ways to keep the students attentive and enjoy their lessons. An English teacher in a Delhi government school has come up with a great way to keep students engaged and make learning fun.

The teacher, Manu Gulati, recently shared a video on her Twitter account to show how she keeps her class vibrant and fun. The video shows Miss Gulati dancing with one of her students. Interestingly, you will spot a role reversal here as the teacher is not teaching the student. Instead, the girl student is telling Miss Gulati to follow her footsteps.

While the other students cheer and clap for their favourite teacher, Miss Gulati grooves on the steps told by her student.

Gulati shared the video with the caption, “Students love to be teachers. They love role reversal. "मैम आप भी करो। मैं सिखाऊंगी।" English lang teaching followed by some Haryanvi music- A glimpse of the fag end of our school day.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received lots of love from Twitterati, who have watched the clipping more than 64,000 times. Over 370 people have retweeted the cute video on Twitter.

Many people said that the video reminded them of Aamir Khan from the movie Taare Zameen Par. Some commenters appreciated the teacher for being friendly with her students and wished they ad such teachers in their school too.

“Fantastic teacher. The greatness of a teacher comes in his/her acceptance to the students. Hats off to you teacher.. A humble suggestion...As you really dance well, please teach the students some basic dancing..”, said a Twitter user.

“I would be lucky if I would get teachers like you & thanks for making the classroom environ so engaging & sort of interactive. In my school teachers were so uncooperative & literally they want us to just only be studious”, tweeted another.

