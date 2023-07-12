Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Headlines

Opposition parties’ strength to increase from 15 to 24 in Bengaluru unity meet, new attendees to include…

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here’s how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet UP's richest man with Rs 12000 crore wealth, lives in Kanpur, owns famous shoe-detergent brands

Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

Flop/Disaster Bollywood films that became huge hits on TV

Shah Rukh Khan's action films, ranked from best to worst

Bold photos of glamorous wives of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

Ashes 2023: Know why England's team is wearing black armbands in the first test against Australia

Navya Naveli Nanda opens up on tackling negativity on social media: 'People need to be more open to...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old clip of Sonam Kapoor saying she has ‘questionable English’: ‘Gossipy aunties can never...'

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

HomeViral

viral

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

The occurrence of snakes finding their way into residential properties becomes increasingly prevalent during the rainy season, particularly in regions like Kota.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: In the region of Kota, Rajasthan, a Kota resident named Govind Sharma experienced a truly shocking and unexpected encounter within the confines of a bathroom. As he entered the bathroom located in the house of Rajendra Jangid, little did he anticipate the astonishing sight that awaited him. To his astonishment, he discovered a sizable 5-foot-long cobra snake sprawled across the toilet flush.

Given the inherent danger associated with venomous snakes, Sharma immediately sprang into action, prioritizing the safety of all individuals present. Recognizing the need for professional expertise in handling such a situation, he promptly sought assistance to ensure the snake's safe removal from the premises. Trained specialists were summoned to the scene, who skillfully captured the cobra, taking utmost care to minimize harm to both humans and the snake itself. With the successful completion of the rescue operation, the cobra was eventually released back into its natural habitat—the jungle—where it could resume its life in a suitable environment.

The occurrence of snakes finding their way into residential properties becomes increasingly prevalent during the rainy season, particularly in regions like Kota. The combination of damp weather and flooded surroundings prompts these reptiles to seek refuge indoors, inadvertently coming into contact with human-inhabited spaces. Thus, it becomes imperative for residents to exercise caution and implement preventive measures to minimize the likelihood of such encounters.

To mitigate the risk of snakes infiltrating homes, it is advisable for individuals to regularly inspect their premises, paying close attention to potential entry points. Ensuring that gaps in doors, windows, and other vulnerable areas are sealed can significantly reduce the chances of these reptiles slithering their way inside. Furthermore, maintaining a clean and clutter-free environment around the house reduces the likelihood of snakes finding suitable hiding spots.

By adopting a proactive approach and taking necessary precautions, residents can create a safer living environment for themselves and their families, effectively mitigating the potential risks associated with snake encounters. It is crucial to remain vigilant, especially during seasons when snake intrusions are more likely, and to promptly seek professional assistance when faced with such situations.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Tamannaah Bhatia grooves to Jailer’s Kaavaalaa track at airport: Guess who her dancing partner was! Watch video

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hina Khan looks breathtaking in blue anarkali kurta set worth Rs 42,000, drops photos on Instagram

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE