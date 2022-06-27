Proud auto rickshaw driver shares son's marksheet with passengers, goes viral

Picture: LinkedIn (Screengrab)

After putting in the effort and perseverance, reaping the sweet fruit is the most pleasant experience. Moreover, it is just as special for the student's parents as it is for them. Every parent in the world wants their kid to succeed and thrive in life. Parents from all socioeconomic classes are included in this. The parents' joy knows no bounds if their child excels in accomplishing something wonderful.

Recently, in a touching incident, a LinkedIn user posted a picture of a grade sheet on the website which got viral. Any parent would be overjoyed with such excellent results after their child's class 12th percentage point score of 592 out of 600 was achieved. This win is all the better considering the socioeconomic background of an autorickshaw driver and the struggles he must have had to provide for his child's education.

Vikas Arora uploaded a photograph which showed the result of an autorickshaw driver's son. "Today while travelling in a local Auto in Akola Maharashtra , the auto driver shared his Sons Marksheet with us out of sheer joy .... see the marks .....he is a brilliant brain . The father was feeling so proud sharing the achievement of his Son," wrote the LinkedIn user.

It's even more touching because the driver wanted to tell his passengers the wonderful news. People responded in the post's comments area, which has received close to 50,000 likes. The pleased father received many congrats on his child's success. "Congratulations to that guy, Please let me know if he needs support for higher education," wrote one user. "Nice of you to have taken the picture and shared this news and I can imagine your joy of sharing the joy of the proud father there," commented another user.

READ | WATCH: Ukrainian man shaves standing next to Russian missile stuck in house