Porn star Kendra Lust shares video of porn film playing at Patna Junction railway station, says ‘I hope it was mine’

Just a day after a clip from Patna Junction Railway station went viral for showing a porn clip on the platform, porn star Kendra Lust retweeted the video with her own views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Porn actress Kendra Lust tweeted about the incident at Bihar Railway Station (File photo)

Bihar was in the news yesterday for a bizarre occurrence when a video went viral showing a porn clip on the Patna Junction Railway Station platform for full three minutes. Now, world-famous porn star Kendra Lust has shared the video, giving her own views on it.

Kendra Lust, who is a famous adult film actress, tweeted the now-viral video from her own Twitter account, appreciating the fact that the porn video was accidentally played during the morning rush hours at the Patna Railway station.

Kendra Lust shared the viral clip from the Patna Junction railway station with the caption ‘India’, along with the hashtag #BiharRailwayStation, seemingly impressed by the fact that the adult film clip was displayed in a public place in Patna.

 

 

Soon, comments and replies poured in on the tweet by Kendra, where netizens were praising her for her tweet and also making jokes about the incident. One netizen also joked that it was her video that was displayed on the railway platform.

A person replied to Kendra Lust, saying, “It was your video, did you know this”, to which the adult film actress replied, “I hope lol”. However, it was soon decoded that the clip played on the platform was starring Anissa Kate from Babes Network.

The porn film was played on the Patna Junction Railway station LCD screen for a full three minutes, shocking the officials and the travelers. The clip was soon taken down, and action was taken against those in charge of the advertisement billboard.

A similar incident had taken place on a Delhi Metro billboard years ago, when a porn clip played on the Rajiv Chowk metro station platform, sparking outrage.

READ | Porn video played at Patna Railway Station on TV screens, officials take strict action

