Porn video played at Patna Railway Station on TV screens, officials take strict action

Dutta Communication has been blacklisted for playing such content on T screens after railway officials filed an FIR against them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Representational Image

A bizarre occurrence took place on Sunday morning about 9:30 am at the Patna train station in Bihar, when a porn film was broadcast on the station's TV screens for three minutes. Disgruntled, pople reported the event to the GRP and the RPF.

After reporting the incident to the Government Railway Police and receiving no response, the Railway Protection Force contacted Dutta Communication, the agency responsible for running advertisements on the screens, and asked the agency to stop relaying the porn clip in front of people, including women and children.

The incident, which allegedly occurred on platform number 10, was captured on a passenger's smartphone.

The railway authorities then filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dutta Communication, leading to the company's disqualification from future contracts with the Railways. Moreover, the agency has been fined as a result of the unfortunate occurrence.

There were rumours that the railway company had cancelled its contract with the company responsible for airing adverts on the station's TVs. The Railway Department, however, has said that they are launching their own investigation into the situation.

