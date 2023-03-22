Search icon
Porn star Kendra Lust is Indian pacer Mohammed Shami fan, hopes to 'meet him soon'

Porn start Kendra Lust shared an image of herself and said that she hopes it was her video. She also shared an image of her in Indian attire following the viral incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Porn star Kendra Lust

Porn star Kendra Lust is a known fan of ace Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. In the last couple of years, the popular adult film star has shared several tweets praising the performance of Mohammed Shami in IPL and international matches. Kendra Lust is currently trending in India after her tweet on the Patna railway station incident went viral. For those who are unaware, an employee accidentally played porn for video for three minutes on a screen at Patna railway station. Following the incident, porn start Kendra Lust shared an image of herself and said that she hopes it was her video. She also shared an image of her in Indian attire following the viral incident.

On a photo of Kendra Lust in Indian attire, a Twitter user asked “When are you meeting Mohammed Shami?” To which, the porn movie star replied “Soon i hope :) i am a fan”. The reply is now going viral on social media platforms along with old tweets of Kendra Lust about Mohammed Shami. The incident has triggered a memefest on Twitter with some hilarious replies.

 

 

“5 wicket haul loading from shami bhai” a user wrote on Twitter. “Mam, meet him in the 1st week of June, he'll be in London that time,,” another user wrote.

Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul shares sexy reels posing in bathtub, videos go viral
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
