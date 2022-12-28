Search icon
Now, Pakistani woman Ayesha shares video dancing on Haryanvi song, WATCH viral video here

Ayesha has posted her new viral video on Instagram and in the video she can be seen dressed in a green suit.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

Pakistani woman Ayesha has now become a social media sensation, thanks to her video in which she can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’.

This video has grabbed the attention of lakhs of social media users with netizens praising Ayesha for her moves and expressions.

Now, the Pakistani woman is once again in the news as she has shared a dance clip on a Haryanvi song.

Ayesha has posted the video on Instagram and in the video she can be seen dressed in a green suit. Ayesha is standing in a field and she can be seen lip-syncing the song Tere Chakkar Mein by Khasa Aala Chahar, Pranjal Dahiya, and Upasna Gahlot. Initially, Ayesha is only lip-syncing the song but as the song picks up she starts to dance.

In the caption of the post, Ayesha wrote a line from the song: "Dil to tu pehlya hi le gya."

Check out the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
