Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to Diljit Dosanjh's Lemonade in new viral video, internet reacts

This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh's Lemonade has surfaced on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Pakistani girl Ayesha lip-syncs to Diljit Dosanjh's Lemonade in new viral video, internet reacts
Screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is absolutely obsessed with this video of Pakistani girl Ayesha grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja. Why is she making headlines again? This time, a new video of the 18-year-old lip-syncing to Diljit Dosanjh's Lemonade has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shared by user @topvibes07 on the photo-sharing platform and has received over 2,000 likes so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha (@topvibes07)

In the viral video, Ayesha can be seen lip-syncing to sang the popular Diljit Dosanjh song Lemonade without missing a beat. Her expressions were spot-on, and you should definitely watch the video. "Tag to friends, who want to be viral in future#viralvideos #viralreels #viralpost #viralgirl #viralgirls #viralgirl #trendingreels #trending #trendingnow #trendinggirl #pakistanigirls #indiangirls #panjabi #panjabisong "according to the video caption.


The video has received over 50k views since it was posted online. In the comments section, netizens praised Ayesha's performance, calling her expressions stunning. "This is so amazing expression, mind blowing," a person with a heart emoticon said. "Kitne Dil h di aapke biggest fan from India... we love it," another said. "She didn't miss a single beat. Ditto,"added a third. "The boy is so cute," fourth said.

Earlier also a clip of Ayesha lip-syncing to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja song went crazy viral on social media. Take a look here:

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
SS Rajamouli birthday: RRR, Baahubali, Magadheera, blockbuster films made by Indian director
From Anushka Sharma to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood celebs who have turned into entrepreneurs
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Aaradhya, see pics
FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Tara Sutaria, know celebs who rocked the ramp
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.