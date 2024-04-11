Old Digi Yatra app will not work at airports, know how to download new app

Digi Yatra Foundation has shared a video on downloading the new app.

The new Digi Yatra app is now available for download, the Digi Yatra Foundation announced. In a post on social media platform, Digi Yatra’s official account announced, “Uninstall the old app and download the new #digiyatra app now and travel without any worry! Available on iOS and Android.”

DigiYatra is a digital initiative by the Indian government that aims to improve the travel experience for air passengers using digital technology. It was launched in December 2022 and is available at 13 airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Vijayawada, Pune, Mumbai, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati.

It is important to note that the old app will not work now and users who want to avail the benefits of Digi Yatra will have to download the new version of the app. Digi Yatra Foundation has shared a video on downloading the new app.

Last week, users complained of glitches and being unable to use older app. To this Digi Yatra Foundation had replied, "We regret any inconvenience caused due to the upgradation of the Digi Yatra app. This upgrade is part of our ongoing effort to improve our services, as our commitment to enhancing the travel experience among users remains undeterred. While we understand your concern, rest assured that these apps belong to Digi Yatra Foundation and we are working to ensure that the transition from the OLD to NEW App is seamless."

How to download the new Digi Yatra app

Step 1: Uninstall the old Digi Yatra app on your Android phone or iPhone

Step 2: Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 3: Download and install the new Digi Yatra app

Step 4: Recreate and save your credentials again.