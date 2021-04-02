Noida man receives 'land on moon' as a gift from his company for his hard work

Employees work all year-round to get their hands on that bonus or earn their appraisals, but this Noida resident got something rather special as a reward for all his hard work.

Darbhanga’s Iftekar Rahmani, a software developer by profession, has become the proud owner of one acre of land on the moon, reported Jagran.

Rehmani runs a software development company in Noida called AR Studios which exclusively works on Artificial intelligence (AI).

Iftekar, who founded this company in 2019 as a stratup, has been gifted this plot on the extraterrestrial land by Luna Society International, an American company that sells lunar real estate.

As a reward for all the hard work that Rehmani has put in for the company, he has been gifted a plot on the moon.

Iftekar is over the moon after being the recipient of this unique but quirky gift and this achievement has brought jubilance to everyone in his family and village.

The news has ushered in a wave of celebration in his native village. To celebrate the fact that Iftekar now owns a land on the moon, the first person to do so in his district, his family distributed sweets among the villagers.

Iftekar, who has five other siblings, studied B-tech from SS College in Udaipur. He was very sharp in his education since childhood and being an engineer was his childhood dream, Iftekar’s younger brother Ejaz Alam told Jagran.

Other Indians who own land on the moon include the likes of celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

It is interesting to note that the land is bought only for recreation as it is illegal to purchase land on the moon under the Outer Space Treaty Treaty. On 10 October 1967, 104 countries signed the agreement under which any property of space is not the property of any one country. India has also signed the agreement.

‘Outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, shall be free for exploration and use by all States without discrimination of any kind, on a basis of equality and in accordance with international law, and there shall be free access to all areas of celestial bodies,’ the treaty states.