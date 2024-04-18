Twitter
Viral

Nestle getting children addicted to sugar, Cerelac contains 3 grams of sugar per serving in India but not in…

Parents in India have blind faith in brands like Cerelac, and small infants used to eat it in almost every household.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@snehamordani
Parents in India have blind faith in brands like Cerelac, and small infants used to eat it in almost every household. However, a recent study will make you think twice before purchasing it, as two of Nestle's best-selling baby food brands in India have high added sugar content, whereas similar products are sugar-free in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and other developed countries, according to a Public Eye investigation. According to the report, Nestle, the largest consumer goods company globally, violates international guidelines meant to prevent obesity and chronic diseases by adding sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products in a number of countries. Only countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America had violations. According to the report, Nestle adds sugar and honey to cereal products and infant milk in a number of countries, mostly in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

It was discovered that, although the same products are marketed as sugar-free in Germany and the UK, all 15 Cerelac baby products in India have an average of almost 3 grams of sugar per serving. Similarly, it was discovered that each serving of Cerelac products in Ethiopia and Thailand contained almost 6 grammes of sugar. Interestingly, the nutritional information listed on the packaging of these products frequently omits the amount of added sugar. The report claims that although Nestle uses idealised imagery to highlight the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in its products, it is opaque about added sugar. Remarkably, in India, Nestle's Cerelac products alone brought in over Rs 20,000 crore in revenue in 2022.

Experts caution against the harmful effects of adding sugar to baby products, as it can lead to a preference for sweet flavours and raise the risk of obesity and other chronic diseases in later life. Responding to the allegations, reports state that a spokesperson for Nestle India said that the company complies with all local regulations and international standards. They said Nestle India's efforts to reduce added sugars across its infant cereal range by up to 30% over the past five years.

