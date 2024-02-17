NASA shares stunning image of frozen seawater on Earth taken from ISS

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have once again treated the world to breathtaking views of our planet, leaving social media users in awe. NASA recently took to Instagram to share an extraordinary image captured from the ISS, showcasing a mesmerizing display of frozen seawater.

The photograph, dated February 3, 2024, depicts what appears to be a "dazzling display of frozen seawater" as described by NASA. The space agency's Instagram post elaborated on the scene, explaining that the intricate patterns resembling soft-serve ice cream are actually threads of sea ice tracing ocean currents, particularly visible along the coast of Labrador in eastern Canada.

In their caption, NASA delved into the science behind the phenomenon, highlighting how ocean currents can stir ice chunks into circular vortices known as eddies. These eddies form along boundaries between cold and warm ocean currents, with certain conditions required for their formation—specifically, a balance between warmth to fragment the ice and coolness to maintain its frozen state.

Accompanying the description was an image breakdown, detailing the elements captured in the photograph: the rugged coastline of Labrador framing the left side, expanses of icy seas stretching towards the right, and a prominent icy swirl cutting through the center. Additionally, a layer of the Earth's blue glowing atmosphere stands in contrast to the darkness of space, adding to the visual spectacle.

Within hours of its posting, the image garnered immense attention, accumulating over 2.1 lakh likes and a multitude of comments from intrigued viewers. Social media users marveled at the sight, expressing their amazement with comments ranging from "Cloud soft serve" to "Simply wow" and "So beautiful," accompanied by a flood of heart emoticons.