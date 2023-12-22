Headlines

Mysterious 'UFO-like' object hovers over President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles, details inside

During President Joe Biden's campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles on December 10, a UFO-like object captured the attention of witnesses, hovering above Air Force 1.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

In a bizarre turn of events on December 10, a peculiar spherical white or silver object was reportedly spotted hovering above Air Force 1 during US President Joe Biden's campaign fundraiser in Los Angeles. The intriguing sighting has sparked a wave of speculation, with some suggesting the possibility of extraterrestrial involvement.

DailyMail.com brought the unusual incident to light on Thursday, revealing that the mysterious object had been filmed multiple times over Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and witnessed by several onlookers. The news outlet has published several pictures showcasing the enigmatic sphere.

Various explanations have surfaced regarding the nature of the object, ranging from the mundane, such as it being a balloon, to the more extraordinary hypothesis of it being an alien probe. The uncertainty surrounding the sighting has fueled public curiosity and debate.

Two aviation enthusiasts, Joshua and Peter Solorzano, were filming at LAX airport on the same day and inadvertently captured the unexpected appearance of two F-35 fighter jets patrolling the skies. These jets were reportedly enforcing a Temporary Flight Restriction in place for President Biden's visit.

According to a report, at approximately 10:18 AM local time, the YouTube channel LA Flights' livestream detected the presence of the mysterious white sphere. The object was observed hovering for about three minutes before disappearing and reappearing again, leaving witnesses perplexed.

Cameraman Joshua Solorzano, who captured the footage, described the sighting, stating, "It’s directly above us. It is moving, it’s not a star. I’m telling you they’re flying in from the ocean. Very strange right now." Peter Solorzano referred to the object as a UAP, which stands for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

Notably, movie director Robert Wood shared his experience with DailyMail.com, recounting how he observed a white sphere while walking his dog in North Hollywood. He described the object as "a solid white spherical object, traveling north towards Burbank Airport," emphasizing its size and rapid movement.

"I’m really not sure," Wood remarked when asked about the nature of the object, suggesting the mystery surrounding the sighting has left even seasoned observers puzzled.

