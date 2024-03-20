Twitter
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gifted these to guests at Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

In a heartwarming gesture, the Ambani family also honoured the establishment of the Vantara animal rehabilitation centre.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 06:43 AM IST

The three-day grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar were attended by celebrities from various fields like entertainment, politics, sports, and business. The Ambani family is known for its generosity towwards their guests and this time was no different.

According to reports on Reddit, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have presented lavish gifts for the guests. According to sources, guests received extravagant items like LV bags, gold chains, designer shoes and even nightwear. 

In a heartwarming gesture, the Ambani family also honoured the establishment of the Vantara animal rehabilitation centre. Guests were given custom-designed handbags crafted by Bombay Artisan Co, these bags were made of cruelty-free leather and adorned with bespoke gold buckle and chain detailing. These bags featured hand-painted animal motifs such as lions, tigers, leopards, elephants, and deer. 

Additionally, the pre-wedding favours reportedly included unique candles crafted by visually impaired artists of Sunrise Candles from Mahabaleshwar. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was one extravagant event where the Ambani family left no stone unturned to make its guests feel special.

